Arts Council Director salutes ATU graduates

Some 70 students from the Department of Creative Arts and Media at ATU’s Galway Campus are currently showing their work at the gallery on the department’s campus in the former Redemptorist building in the city’s Wellpark.

The show was formally opened on Saturday by the Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, and runs until this Friday evening.

Graduates from the BA in Contemporary Art, BA in Design & BA in Film & Documentary are showing across a range of disciplines, including painting, print, photography, short films and documentary, games and animation, graphic design and illustrations, product design, and textile and fashion.

Ms Kennelly told the graduates and teaching staff they should “be immensely proud of the huge range of work” on show, adding that she was aware these students didn’t have a straightforward path through college.

“I know that this graduating year had particular challenges because much of the start of their courses was conducted through Covid times and I know that you all supported each other admirably through those hard times.”

She added that Ireland was “going through a golden age in the arts” and hoped the graduates would go on to enjoy rewarding careers in their chosen fields.

“I salute the beauty, energy, intelligence and imagination that you are showing in your work and I look forward to seeing your work on many occasions and in many places in the near future,” she concluded.

The annual Graduate Art Show, which is a fixture in Galway’s arts calendar, is open until to the public until this Friday evening, from 11am – 5.30pm.

Pictured: Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly