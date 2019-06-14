Arts Centre show explores issue of social insecurity

The Precariat by Belfast-based artist Ursula Burke is running at the city’s Galway Arts Centre until early July,

In this exhibition, which has previously been shown at Dublin’s RHA Gallery and the Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim, the artist investigates the experience of insecurity in society. This is fast becoming a universal condition as people struggle to get by in an impoverished and increasingly unstable world.

The show’s title comes from a term, used in sociology and economics, for a social class that’s formed by people whose lives have no economic security or predictability. The word Precariat is a fusion of the words precarious and proletariat.

Ursula Burke works in a variety of media including porcelain sculpture, embroidery sculpture and drawing.

Her art frequently explores the abuse of power in western society, at a political and economic level.

The winner of a Golden Fleece Award and the Visual Artists Ireland Suki Tea Award, Ursula recently competed an artist residency at Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris.

She has won many other awards and fellowships and has exhibited widely in Ireland and abroad. These include a major solo exhibition titled Hope for a Better Past with the MAC, Belfast, 2013.

The same year she worked with the National Portrait Gallery London on a National Memories local Stories project.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.