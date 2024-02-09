Artists draw on Kate Bush’s lyrics for Gallery 126 show
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Go Under the ivy, away from the party is the title of a new show that will run in the city’s Gallery 126 from this Saturday, February 10, until Sunday, February 25.
With a title taken from Kate Bush’s lyrics it features work from three members of the Salthill-based Artspace Studios, Fiona Murray, Anne O’Byrne and Helen Roberts.
Fiona uses loosely connected images to create fragmentary worlds – she describes these as in-between places that negotiate the tangible world and those of make-believe. Her paintings and installations reflect her love of reading, seeing films or of remembering a line from a song.
Fiona studied at the Chelsea College of Art, London, and then at the University of Ulster, from where she has an Master’s in Fine Art. She lives in Galway, lectures on the Contemporary Art programme at ATU, Galway, and has exhibited widely Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe,
Anne O’Byrne’s art incorporates painting, print, video and installation and is inspired by research and curiosity about sustainability. The Cork-born artist who also lives in Galway, explores ethical, sustainable models of construction, examining aspects of belonging and connectivity and what we mean by concepts such as shelter, home, and belonging. Building materials and their tactile, sensual elements are central to her paintings and installations. Anne’s work is in the collections of Bank of Ireland, Office of Public Works, Galway City Council, and the University of Galway.
Like Anne and Fiona, Helen Roberts is also a member of Artspace Studios, having graduated from the School of Design and Creative Arts, ATU, in 2019, with a first-class BA in Contemporary Art.
Her work examines the relationship between the human and non-human world and how everything is connected and dynamic. She’s fascinated by external and imagined worlds and how these influence each other, and she explores that relationship using ideas and imagery from ecology, permaculture design, literature, dreams, memories and folklore. Helen has work in private collections as well as in the Office of Public Works.
The126 Artist-run Gallery is at 15 St Bridget’s Place The Hidden Valley (Woodquay) and opens 12-6pm daily. The show runs until February 26 and all are welcome.
More like this:
Work set to begin on Parkmore bus lane
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Work on the first phase of the Parkmore Road Bus Priority ...
Special show celebrating work of late Tuam artist Laura Buckley
An exhibition opening in Galway Arts Centre this weekend will celebrate the innovative work of Tu...
Gritty Galway step it up to earn a share of the spoils
ROSCOMMON 0-9 GALWAY 0-9 By Alan Dooley at Dr Hyde Park ULTIMATELY, the point gained by ...
Top Sheeran tribute act for Town Hall
The city’s Town Hall Theatre plays host to top UK tribute act, the Ed Sheeran Experience, this Fr...
Newly-installed footpaths and resurfaced streets may have to be redone
From this week's Galway City Tribune Several newly-installed footpaths and resurfaced streets ‘ba...
Shefflin demands more of squad after confirming Cooney injury blow
GALWAY hurlers have suffered a significant injury blow with the news that attacker Kevin Cooney f...
Galway United to bring in two loan signings as McCormack makes return from knee surgery
Galway United are set to unveil two loan signings for the new season over the weekend as John Cau...
Maree/Oranmore face trek to Donegal in FAI Junior Cup
It was a successful weekend for Galway League clubs in the Connacht Junior Cup as six advanced to...
€17m for active and sustainable travel projects in Galway for 2024
Funding of €17m is to be made available for active and sustainable travel projects in Galway this...