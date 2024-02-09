Artists draw on Kate Bush’s lyrics for Gallery 126 show

Go Under the ivy, away from the party is the title of a new show that will run in the city’s Gallery 126 from this Saturday, February 10, until Sunday, February 25.

With a title taken from Kate Bush’s lyrics it features work from three members of the Salthill-based Artspace Studios, Fiona Murray, Anne O’Byrne and Helen Roberts.

Fiona uses loosely connected images to create fragmentary worlds – she describes these as in-between places that negotiate the tangible world and those of make-believe. Her paintings and installations reflect her love of reading, seeing films or of remembering a line from a song.

Fiona studied at the Chelsea College of Art, London, and then at the University of Ulster, from where she has an Master’s in Fine Art. She lives in Galway, lectures on the Contemporary Art programme at ATU, Galway, and has exhibited widely Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe,

Anne O’Byrne’s art incorporates painting, print, video and installation and is inspired by research and curiosity about sustainability. The Cork-born artist who also lives in Galway, explores ethical, sustainable models of construction, examining aspects of belonging and connectivity and what we mean by concepts such as shelter, home, and belonging. Building materials and their tactile, sensual elements are central to her paintings and installations. Anne’s work is in the collections of Bank of Ireland, Office of Public Works, Galway City Council, and the University of Galway.

Like Anne and Fiona, Helen Roberts is also a member of Artspace Studios, having graduated from the School of Design and Creative Arts, ATU, in 2019, with a first-class BA in Contemporary Art.

Her work examines the relationship between the human and non-human world and how everything is connected and dynamic. She’s fascinated by external and imagined worlds and how these influence each other, and she explores that relationship using ideas and imagery from ecology, permaculture design, literature, dreams, memories and folklore. Helen has work in private collections as well as in the Office of Public Works.

The126 Artist-run Gallery is at 15 St Bridget’s Place The Hidden Valley (Woodquay) and opens 12-6pm daily. The show runs until February 26 and all are welcome.