Artist transforms Storm Éowyn-fallen trees in Barna Woods into magical sculptures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A chainsaw artist has transformed Storm Éowyn-fallen trees in Barna Woods into local wildlife and magical sculptures.

Visitors will now be greeted by wooden carvings of a Wizened Tree Spirit, Fairy House, Owl, Eagle, and Otter, along with some new seating areas.

It’s part of a Galway City Council project to transform fallen trees into an enchanted route through the woods, funded by Creative Ireland.

Almost a hundred trees were felled at Barna Woods in January of this year during the storm, with many woods, including Barna, closed in the aftermath.

The artist behind the makeover, Will Fogarty, has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the process