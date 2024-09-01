  • Services

Services

Arthritis Ireland to host self-management programme in Gort next month

Published:

Arthritis Ireland to host self-management programme in Gort next month
Share story:

Arthritis Ireland is hosting a self management course in Gort next month.

It aims to help people manage life with arthritis, and also offers participants a chance to connect with others living with the condition.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The free six-week course will be held in Gort community centre from 11AM-1:30PM, starting on October 16th.

Arthritis Ireland’s Communication and Advocacy Manager Tara Regan explains more about the course:

The post Arthritis Ireland to host self-management programme in Gort next month appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Labour Councillor demands urgent action on housing crisis in Galway

A Galway City Councillor has slammed the government’s ongoing failure to tackle the homeles...

no_space
Controversy rises over environment scheme in Connemara.

The first reports on the environmental status of large areas of mountain in Connemara will be dis...

no_space
Galway RNLI involved in rescue of teenager off Bearna Pier

A member of the public rescued a teenager from the sea off Galway’s Barna Pier yesterday ev...

no_space
Galway delegation forges new tourism, business and community links on US trip

A Galway delegation – led by the Mayor of the city and the Caithoirleach of the County Council an...

no_space
Sixteen people to receive Honorary Degrees from University during 2024

It was a week of celebrations and family pride as University of Galway welcomed more than 1,800 g...

no_space
Two-day Woodford conference looks at historical Northern influences across the county

The East Galway Family History Society in Woodford is hosting a unique cross border event looking...

no_space
Event to commemorate the women of Galway Magdalene Laundry to be held this Sunday

An event is being held in the city tomorrow – to commemorate the women who were incarcerate...

no_space
UHG records the third highest trolley figures in August

University Hospital Galway had the third highest trolley figures during August. 748 patients were...

no_space
Cong to Galway Sailing Race celebrates tradition and competition this weekend

The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe – the Cong to Galway Race, with records dating ba...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up