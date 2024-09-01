Arthritis Ireland to host self-management programme in Gort next month
Arthritis Ireland is hosting a self management course in Gort next month.
It aims to help people manage life with arthritis, and also offers participants a chance to connect with others living with the condition.
The free six-week course will be held in Gort community centre from 11AM-1:30PM, starting on October 16th.
Arthritis Ireland’s Communication and Advocacy Manager Tara Regan explains more about the course:
