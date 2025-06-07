Art exhibition taking place in Galway today as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Today as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2025, RTÉ’s This is Art! and Creative Ireland will present a celebration of youth creativity featuring a series of art exhibitions across the island of Ireland.

RTÉ’s This is Art! is an annual art competition for budding artists aged 0-18yrs in association with Creative Ireland and the Shared Island Initiative.

Each year, thousands of entries are received from every corner of the island.

The creative display sees a selection of artworks by young artists displayed in five major public locations across Ireland, including Galway, where the display will be held at Fr Burke Park on Fr Griffin Road in the city, displaying the work of three young artists. 7 year old Luke Kelly and Kaelan Stafford and Beth Lovern who are both 17.

This exhibition is one of five throughout the Island today, with the others taking place in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Derry.