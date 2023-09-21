  • Services

Services

Arrest in Mervue under provisions of the Mental Health Act

Published:

Arrest in Mervue under provisions of the Mental Health Act
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai today made an arrest in Mervue under provisions of the Mental Health Act

They attended the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 10 this morning


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, no further is being released

The post Arrest in Mervue under provisions of the Mental Health Act appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival begins in just 10 days time

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The longest running Horse Fair in Europe, the Ballinasloe Horse Fa...

no_space
Open day at Oranmore farm to mark Lá Fhéile Bainne on World School Milk Day

An open day is to be held at an Oranmore farm to mark Lá Fhéile Bainne on World School Milk Day t...

no_space
An Taisce’s Ponds Project comes to Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce and Galway City Council are running a new Ponds project ...

no_space
Green light for high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the green light for a high-rise Primary C...

no_space
Local TD says councillors have no real power because of Government mistrust

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City and County Councillors no longer have any real power because ...

no_space
Local TD believes Dáil protestors were seeking violent confrontation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors outside Leinster House yesterday were looking to provok...

no_space
Refusal for plans to install pizza restaurant at well-known city bar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have rejected plans to install a pizza restaurant at...

no_space
Contract signed for licence to operate Galway Bay fm for next ten years

The owners of Galway Bay fm – the Connacht Tribune Group – have been given the offici...

no_space
Day-old baby taken into care

A newborn baby – just one day old – was taken into the State’s care because of concerns about par...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up