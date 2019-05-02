Arrabawn open new superstore in Athenry

Arrabawn opened their new agri DIY superstore in Athenry last Saturday 27th April. The store was opened by special guest Micheal Donoghue Galway Senior Hurling manager. It was a busy day with people making the most of the special offers and competitions on the day.

Originally located at Cross Street, Athenry the business has moved to the new 20,000 sq foot purpose built building situated at Ballydavid on the Monivea road, Athenry. A modern retail outlet It offers a vast array of products to both the farmer and the DIY enthusiast.

To complement the extended range of traditional agri products the store has a large paint

department selling brands such as Dulux and Colourtrend to name but a few. The store also has an extended range of pet care, DIY, garden and clothing and footwear.

There is ample free parking and a large yard to service all their customers.

