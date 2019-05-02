Arrabawn open new superstore in Athenry

By
Our Reporter
-
Galway Senior Hurling team Manager Micheál Donoghue cutting the tape at the official opening of Arrabawn’s new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.
Arrabawn opened their new agri DIY superstore in Athenry last Saturday 27th April. The store was opened by special guest Micheal Donoghue Galway Senior Hurling manager. It was a busy day with people making the most of the special offers and competitions on the day.

Originally located at Cross Street, Athenry the business has moved to the new 20,000 sq foot purpose built building situated at Ballydavid on the Monivea road, Athenry. A modern retail outlet It offers a  vast array of products to both the farmer and the DIY enthusiast.

To complement the extended range of traditional agri products the store has a large paint

A view of a section of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.
A front view of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.
Dara and Nimh Fullard at the official opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry. They were at the store opening with their father Declan Fullard of the Hygeia Group, Oranmore.
Sisters Aoife, Sinead and Maire Tuohy from Athenry at the official opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry. They are daughters of the late Francis Tuohy who was a member of the Representative Committee of Arrabawn Co-Operative.
Paschal Healy from Athenry with his daughter Elaine Mitchell and her son Charlie at the official opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry. Paschal's brother, the late Johnny Healy, was a member of the staff at the co-op for 40 years.
Michael Fahy, Carnaun with his daughter Aoibhín (9 months) and his father Willie, and Tommy Kelly, Castlelambert (right), at the official opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.
Kevin Finnerty and his son Matthew, Clough, Gurteen, Ballinasloe, at the official opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.
Galway Senior Hurling team Manager Micheal Donoghue speaking at the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store which he officially opened at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.
at the official opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op new purpose built Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry.

department selling brands such as Dulux and Colourtrend to name but a few. The store also has an extended range of pet care, DIY, garden and clothing and footwear.

There is ample free parking and a large yard to service all their customers.

