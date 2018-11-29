Arrabawn holds at 32c/l for October

THE 2018 milking season looks set to be drawing to a close on a reasonably optimistic note with prices holding in most of the major processors as the drying-off period arrives for many dairy farmers.

A price of 32 cent/litre held for October in many of the major co-ops including Dairygold, Arrabawn and Kerry but the news is not so good for suppliers to the other major West of Ireland co-op with Aurivo confirming a cut of 1c/l, equating to a price of 31c/l.

National IFA Dairy Chairman, Tom Phelan, said that the decision taken by the Board of Aurivo was disappointing and ‘was at odds’ with the other main milk purchasers across the country. (LacPatrick in the North also cut their price by 1c/l).

“IFA’s research has shown that, just like the other main milk purchasers other than the West Cork co-ops, Aurivo had paid farmers less than the Ornua PPI milk price equivalent for the period from May to September 2018,” said Tom Phelan.

He added that in the aftermath of the Brussels based COPA Milk Group meeting last week, there had been lower production trends across Europe over the Autumn period.

“In France, drought and disappointing milk prices caused milk production to fall 4% in September and 5% in October. Dutch milk production is down 2.5% due to the phosphates restrictions, but also due to a 10% to 20% drought-related fodder shortage,” said Tom Phelan.

Galway IFA Dairy Committee Chairman, Charlie Whiriskey, said that while it had been a solid year for dairy farmers as regards prices, it had been a very costly one in terms of higher feed and fertiliser costs.

“The drought took its toll in terms of a major reduction in grass growth and this had to be compensated for with extra meal feeding. Fertiliser costs were also up as farmers tried to get in extra cuts of silage to make up for any shortfalls,” said Charlie Whiriskey.

