Around 20 campaigners demonstrate at City Hall over Parks Warden Unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 20 campaigners gathered outside City Hall at College Road in the past hour calling for a Parks Warden unit for the city.

A motion is due to be discussed at this afternoon’s city council meeting requesting the establishment of a fulltime grounds parks unit to tackle issues such as litter and anti-social behaviour.

Campaigner Brendan Smith says the council needs to do more to invest in city park areas.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news to hear from the demonstrators….