Army comes under fire after failing to reach agreement to open greenway route

Negotiations between the Defence Forces and Galway City Council over public access to a walkway in Renmore have reached stalemate – two years after discussions began about completing a public permeability route.

And the Army, based in the Barracks in Renmore, has come under fire from an elected representative, who dismissed as “pure nonsense” their reasons for delaying progress on the plan.

The Council and Officers in the Barracks had held constructive talks since 2022 about the local authority opening up a walkway on land it owns, linking Renmore Road with Liam Mellows GAA Club.

The walkway site, about 140 metres long, runs alongside the Barracks’ perimeter and links Mellows’ pitch walkway at Ballyloughane with Renmore Road.

The Council planned to turn it into a permeability route, which could ultimately become the final leg of the Galway to Athlone Greenway project and provide a continuous off-road cycleway and walkway linking Oranmore with the city centre.

Senior ranking officials in the Defences Forces locally had co-operated and were approving of the idea, but it’s understood relations have since broken down.

A standoff developed in recent weeks, as the Defence Forces erected a permanent gated structure, fencing off public access – leaving the Council’s hands tied when it comes to progressing the project.

This has infuriated Councillor Shane Forde (FG) who called on the Defence Forces to engage with Council officials to find a resolution.

“I think it’s pure nonsense what the Army are at. Already there is public access to Liam Mellows’ Pitch and Putt. So, the argument that this gate was for security reasons, doesn’t stack up,” fumed Councillor Forde.

“This is discommoding residents of Renmore, and members of Liam Mellows hurling and camogie club, adding two kilometres to their journey every night they go training in Ballyloughane. The Army’s response that the steel fence blocking access is for security reasons is pure nonsense. There is already public access at that walkway to get to the pitch and putt club at the back of the Barracks.

“They should engage in dialogue with the Council and elected representatives of the area, and let’s move forward in a positive way. The Council has gone out of its way to appease the Army and address their concerns. But it is very clear that the Army will not play ball and are not being fair to the public who want to use this route, and taxpayer who funded the work so far.

“The Army has locked themselves away in the Barracks for long enough and has not engaged with residents of Renmore and Galway City East. It’s time the people had access to this area. The security concerns are absolute nonsense,” said Councillor Forde.

Pictured: Cllr Shane Forde at the walkway with the fence erected by the Army in the distance behind him.