Aren’t there enough chancers up in City Hall already, Owen?

Bradley Bytes – A Sort of Political Column with Dara Bradley

We’d never heard of Owen Hanley until he was officially announced as the Social Democrats’ local election candidate in Galway City East.

The press release says he is the “youngest candidate of the youngest party”, and as such Owen is confident that the Social Democrats “don’t just talk about change, we are change”.

It was a very polished statement – written in crisp, clean language that resonates with the Purple Party’s support base.

His Facebook announcement about dipping his toes into the political fray was even better, though.

It wasn’t written or okayed by any public relations guru, and was obviously more colloquial, but it was even more illuminating about the sort of candidate Owen is, or will be.

“So yeah I’ve decided to run as a candidate in next May’s local election,” began Owen, who hails from Cooke’s Corner.

“To be honest I’m a bit of a chancer doing all this but sure that’s what Galway’s about and I don’t think the current council looks very much like the Galway I know. I’m sure for like 90% of my friends list this all seems weird but it really shouldn’t. I want to prove anybody can run for politics, especially those who would do a good job but face barriers from participation. I am a broke-ass 23-year-old. If I can do it so can you!”

We cannot but admire his enthusiasm. And a bit of a chancer, you say, Owen? You’ll fit right in at City Hall!

