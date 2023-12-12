Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy to learn IFA election fate as counts get underway this morning
Published:
-
-
The IFA presidential elections counts get underway this morning, with Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy vying for the Deputy position.
He is up against Wexford’s Alice Doyle and the counts begin at 8AM in Dublin for both the deputy and presidential postitions.
The two presidential candidates are Martin Stapleton, a Co Limerick dairy farmer, and Francie Gorman, a beef and sheep farmer from Co Laois
Count staff are ready to tackle more than 20,000 postal votes and thousands more cast through the IFA branch structure.
