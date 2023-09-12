Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy one of two candidates to contest IFA Deputy President election
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy is one of two candidates who will contest the IFA Deputy President election
Nominations closed at midday, and Alice Doyle from Wexford is the other candidate
Two candidates are vying to become the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association to replace Tim Cullinan
Francie Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick both received the required number of nominations.
Election debates will take place in October, with votes to be counted on December 12th.
