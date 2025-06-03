Ardrahan resident celebrates 106th birthday with a message from future Queen

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
She was probably getting fed up of cards and medals from Áras an Uachtaráin – so this year, for her 106th birthday, Mary O’Leary made a new friend…the future Queen of England, who wrote to her from Kensington Palace to wish her a very happy special day.
Mary celebrated her 106th birthday last Friday in the Little Flower Nursing Home surrounded by family, friends and staff.
Once again, she received her letter of congratulations and commemorative medal from President Michael D Higgins – for the final time before he leaves office later this year – but this year there was also a signed birthday wish from Princess Catherine, the former Kate Midleton, all the way from Kensington Palace.
And that’s because Mary – who lived in Gort before she arrived at the Little Flower Nursing Home in Ardrahan on October 14 2011 – is a huge fan of the Royal family…as well as celebrity gossip!
Little Flower proprietor Joan Gardiner Surman revealed that the sprightly centenarian loves to keep up-to-date with current events – not to mention a dollop of celebrity news.
“Mary is an avid reader; she loves thrillers and romance,” said Joan. “She keeps herself informed by reading the daily paper and loves Hello magazine, she has a huge interest in the Royal family.”
Born Mary Quinn on May 23 1919 in Ballinlisheen, Tubber, Co. Clare to John Quinn and Mary Kate McKague, Mary never saw her father as he passed away before she was born – leaving her an only child.
She attended Boston National School and Gort Secondary School, and from a young age, she on the family farm.
Mary married her husband Joe O’ Leary in Tubber Church in 1948, and they lived in Ballinlisheen until Joe passed away in July 1997.
Mary then relocated to Gort town, and subsequently moved to the Little Flower Nursing Home, Labane, Ardrahan on October 14 2011 where she has had a very fulfilled few years.
“She continues to enjoy speaking with visitors and staff and loves to hear all about their families,” says Joan.
She celebrated her 106th birthday in the Little Flower joined by her family – Pat and Noeleen Lahiff from Peterswell, and Joe and Carmel Kearney and family from Crusheen – and so many of the wonderful staff who take such great care of her.
Pictured: Mary O’Leary, celebrating her 106th birthday.
