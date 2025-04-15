Ardrahan farmer selected to replace PJ Murphy on Galway County Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A farmer and agricultural contractor from Ardrahan has been selected to replace PJ Murphy on Galway County Council.

Lawrence, or Laurie Harney, received the unanimous backing of local Fine Gael members at an uncontested convention last night.

Mr. Harney is also a former chair of the Fine Gael East Galway Constituency Executive.

He’ll now take the Gort/Kinvara seat left vacant by Senator PJ Murphy who was elected to the Seanad in February.

Photo – Kiera Keogh TD