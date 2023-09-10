Ardrahan Farmer Pat Murphy accepts nomination to run for IFA Deputy President

Ardrahan Farmer Pat Murphy has accepted the nomination to run for the position of Deputy President of the IFA.

The current Connacht regional chair and former Galway County IFA Chairman accepted the nomination following a meeting of the County Executive on Thursday evening last.

Both the IFA National President, Tim Cullinan of Tipperary and the current Deputy President, Brian Rushe of Kildare will have concluded their 4-year spells at the helm of the organisation next January.

Speaking following announcing his intention to run last March, Pat Murphy said that the leadership of IFA needs young full-time farmers, family farmers, and people who know what it takes to run a family farm and the struggles farm families face.

He added that the association needs this at the top level and this is one of the main reasons he put his name forward.

The main topic of discussion and the subject of most attention at the meeting was the recent announcement by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue on the reduction in nitrates.

The meeting also heard detailed reports from the environment, livestock, sheep, grain, farm business, hill, farm family and national council representatives following recent meetings in Dublin.

