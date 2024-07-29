Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy announces diocesan changes
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy has announced diocesan changes, including several retirements and appointments.
They will all come into effect this Friday.
Fr James Walsh, AP Kilmeena is to retire, and the Administrator of the parish, Fr John Kenny, is to be assisted in the provision of pastoral and sacramental care by the Parish Priest of Newport, Fr Tod Nolan.
Also to retire are Fr James Quinn, AP Crossboyne-Taugheen, Fr Martin O’Connor, PP Kilvine Ballindine-Irishtown and Fr Martin Long, PP Louisburgh.
Fr Gerard Burns, PP Ross and Clonbur-Corr na Móna is to go on sabbatical leave.
Fr Eugene O’Boyle, PP Ballinakill and Letterfrack and ADM Inishbofin is also to go on sabbatical leave.
Fr Seán Flynn, CC Tuam is to be PP Crossboyne and PP Kilvine while Fr Jose Raju, CC Castlebar is to be ADM Ballinakill and ADM Inishbofin.
Rev Deacon James McLoughlin is to assist in Ballinakill and Inisbofin while Fr Nelson Joseph, CC Achill is to be ADM Louisburgh.
Fr Mark Quinn, recently ordained, is to be CC Tuam.
Fr Michael Tracy, Diocese of Biloxi USA is to provide weekend service in Clonbur and Corr na Móna, while the pastoral care of the parish will be provided by priests in Ballinrobe Deanery.
Two further appointments will shortly be made to Achill and Castlebar.
