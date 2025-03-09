Archbishop McHale College Tuam selected for Lidl women in sport programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Archbishop McHale College in Tuam has been selected for the Lidl women in sport programme known as #SeriousSupport
The programme is designed to educate teenage girls about the positive mental and physical health benefits of playing sport.
It’s supported by the LGFA and delivered by Youth Sport Trust and their specially trained athlete mentors, all of whom are current or former inter county ladies Gaelic football players
The supermarket chain says 26 schools in total, one from every county in the Republic will be taking part, representing an investment of €120,000
- The full list of winning schools participating in the Lidl Ireland #SeriousSupport Schools Programme 2025:
|
County Name
|
School Name
|
Carlow
|
Tullow Community School
|
Cavan
|
Virginia College
|
Clare
|
St. Flannan’s College
|
Cork
|
Kinsale Community School
|
Donegal
|
Loreto Milford
|
Dublin
|
Adamstown Community College
|
Galway
|
Archbishop McHale College
|
Kerry
|
Mercy Mounthawk
|
Kildare
|
Kildare Town Community School
|
Kilkenny
|
Castlecomer Community School
|
Laois
|
Heywood Community School
|
Leitrim
|
Carrigallen Vocational School
|
Limerick
|
Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale
|
Longford
|
Lanesboro Community College
|
Louth
|
St. Mary’s College (Marist)
|
Mayo
|
St. Joseph’s Secondary School Foxford
|
Meath
|
Dunshaughlin Community College
|
Monaghan
|
Beech Hill College
|
Offaly
|
Killina Presentation Secondary School
|
Roscommon
|
Convent of Mercy
|
Sligo
|
Coola Post Primary School
|
Tipperary
|
Cashel Community School
|
Waterford
|
Blackwater Community School
|
Westmeath
|
Mullingar Community College
|
Wexford
|
Coláiste Abbáin
|
Wicklow
|
Loreto Bray