Archbishop McHale College Tuam selected for Lidl women in sport programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Archbishop McHale College in Tuam has been selected for the Lidl women in sport programme known as #SeriousSupport

The programme is designed to educate teenage girls about the positive mental and physical health benefits of playing sport.

It’s supported by the LGFA and delivered by Youth Sport Trust and their specially trained athlete mentors, all of whom are current or former inter county ladies Gaelic football players

The supermarket chain says 26 schools in total, one from every county in the Republic will be taking part, representing an investment of €120,000

The full list of winning schools participating in the Lidl Ireland #SeriousSupport Schools Programme 2025: