Archbishop McHale College Tuam selected for Lidl women in sport programme

Published:

Archbishop McHale College Tuam selected for Lidl women in sport programme
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Archbishop McHale College in Tuam has been selected for the Lidl women in sport programme known as #SeriousSupport

The programme is designed to educate teenage girls about the positive mental and physical health benefits of playing sport.

It’s supported by the LGFA and delivered by Youth Sport Trust and their specially trained athlete mentors, all of whom are current or former inter county ladies Gaelic football players

The supermarket chain says 26 schools in total, one from every county in the Republic will be taking part, representing an investment of €120,000

  • The full list of winning schools participating in the Lidl Ireland #SeriousSupport Schools Programme 2025:
County Name
School Name
Carlow
Tullow Community School
Cavan
Virginia College
Clare
St. Flannan’s College
Cork
Kinsale Community School
Donegal
Loreto Milford
Dublin
Adamstown Community College
Galway
Archbishop McHale College
Kerry
Mercy Mounthawk
Kildare
Kildare Town Community School
Kilkenny
Castlecomer Community School
Laois
Heywood Community School
Leitrim
Carrigallen Vocational School
Limerick
Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale
Longford
Lanesboro Community College
Louth
St. Mary’s College (Marist)
Mayo
St. Joseph’s Secondary School Foxford
Meath
Dunshaughlin Community College
Monaghan
Beech Hill College
Offaly
Killina Presentation Secondary School
Roscommon
Convent of Mercy
Sligo
Coola Post Primary School
Tipperary
Cashel Community School
Waterford
Blackwater Community School
Westmeath
Mullingar Community College
Wexford
Coláiste Abbáin
Wicklow
Loreto Bray
