Archaeologists reveal ancient nobles’ ringfort overlooking Galway Bay

Archaeologists have confirmed a ringfort overlooking Galway Bay as a settlement for rulers and nobles in Ireland’s Early Medieval period, a site with a remarkable ancient history.

Rathgurreen Ringfort in Maree has been described as an impressive “high-status” settlement that could date anywhere from the 5th to 12th century AD.

An eight-week archaeological excavation, directed by Dr Michelle Comber and Dr Noel McCarthy of the Discipline of Archaeology at University of Galway, has also revealed exciting new layers to the story of this panoramic site with views south to the Burren, west to the Atlantic, and north across Galway.

The ringfort was first investigated and proposed as a high-status settlement – home to a local ruler such as a king or lord – by Professor Michael Duignan, then Chair of Archaeology at the University, in the late 1940s.

Excavations now suggest that parts of the site are potentially 1,000 years older than previously thought, with evidence of contact with Rome, Scotland, France, and Scandinavia, possibly including the trade of valuable purple dye made at Rathgurreen.

A team of professionals, students and volunteers took part in the archaeological dig this summer on a section of the 100m-diameter ringfort.

“What we can say with some certainty is that Maree is an ancient territory,” revealed Dr Michelle Comber, who is a lecturer in Archaeology at University of Galway.

“There are up to 40 ringforts in the area, most of which are only a third the size of Rathgurreen, not to mention a number of earlier prehistoric sites.

“The name Mearaí (Maree) appears in several early legends, often associated with warriors or other figures bearing that name. Our research confirms that Rathgurreen was the home of a noble family – hence the description as high-status.

“But the story is much deeper and richer. We have evidence of continuity and change at this site – a settlement that possibly dates back to the Iron Age, that was later developed into a very fine ringfort.

“A new home with links to ancestors would certainly have been very attractive to Early Medieval nobility,” she added.

The archaeology team found a number of glass beads, some coloured blue and another turquoise and red. These have parallels in other parts of Ireland and Scotland in the Iron Age – the era that immediately precedes the Early Medieval period.

The dig has also confirmed the presence of Early Medieval pottery from northern France and amber beads likely connected with Scandinavian trade routes used by the Vikings.

Evidence of the manufacture of purple dye at Rathgurreen comprises the remnants of dog-whelk shellfish that were processed at the settlement to produce the rare, and therefore, valuable colouring.

Dr Comber said that, while they were working in an ancient high-status settlement located roughly mid-way along the Atlantic seaboard, in no sens would it have been viewed as ‘wild’ or isolated.

“On the contrary it was part of a wider community and had links with other parts of Ireland, Scotland and mainland Europe,” she said.

“The adjacent coast provided relatively easy access to the outside world – seaways were the motorways of their day.

“The big takeaway from this site is that a place like Galway had a wider significance in the past, and that significance translates into the present. This one site has many tales to tell, and roles to play.

“People come to the west of Ireland and they think it’s isolated and remote, but Maree’s ancient remains tell us that western Ireland was not cut off from the wider world, geographically or culturally.”

The modern excavations began with geophysical surveys that provided hints of what might be present beneath the grass. In conjunction with the results from the 1940s, these helped guide the work this summer.

The excavation marks the launch of a new research project exploring land use through time on the Maree peninsula in Galway with the University team hoping to continue digs at the site in 2026 and to pursue other locations in the area in future years.

The larger project is partnering with the Discovery Programme: Centre for Archaeology and Innovation Ireland.

It also involves local, national and international communities – developing a Conservation Management Plan for Rathgurreen, in conjunction with landowners, ecological and archaeological experts and funded by the National Monuments Service Community Monuments Fund via Galway County Council.

Community volunteers, University of Galway archaeology students, and international students from Uppsala University in Sweden (a partner of University of Galway in the ENLIGHT European University Alliance) came together this summer to investigate this site, contribute to a new research project, and gain skills vital to pursuing in-demand careers in the archaeological profession.

Pictured: Dr Michelle Comber of the Discipline of Archaeology at University of Galway.