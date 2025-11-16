Aran RNLI welcomes new Lifeboat Operations Manager and volunteer successes

The lifeboat crew of the Aran Islands RNLI welcomed an influx of new blood last week – as well as the return of a familiar face as their new Lifeboat Operations Manager.

Volunteers at the Aran RNLI station were delighted to celebrate multiple pass outs last week as Avril Ní Shearcaigh, Stacy Ní Iarnáin, Fionn Ó Flaithearta and Peter Alan Joyce each passed their assessment by Coastal Lifeboat Trainer Sean Ginnelly.

Stacy Ní Iarnáin and Fionn Ó Flaithearta sat an assessment to successfully pass out as Launch Authority, a vital role to approve the launch of the lifeboat when requested by the Irish Coast guard, liaising with the coxswain and paging the lifeboat crew.

Peter Alan Joyce successfully passed out his Tier one Crew plan after many hours of training and hard work.

Peter Alan was assessed on anchoring, rope handling and local knowledge ensuring he has mastered the essential techniques and procedures required for this critical role.

It was a double celebration for Avril Ní Shearcaigh, who has joined the Aran Islands station as Lifeboat Operations Manager.

She was previously part of the crew at the lifeboat station for several years and has now returned to lead the station personnel and volunteers.

Avril will now be responsible for managing all operational activities at the station; the mother of four and manager of Comharchumann Fuinnimh Oileáin Árann brings a wealth of leadership and management experience to the station.

And she’s delighted to be joining the station as Lifeboat Operations Manager.

“It’s been a busy year for all our volunteers, with 56 launches so far this year,” she said.

“The lifeboat is our lifeline, so I’m happy to be a part of the team that keeps it ready to respond whenever it’s needed and help continue saving lives at sea.

“I would like to congratulate Stacy and Fionn and to Peter Alan for passing their assessments.

“Also, a big congratulations to Coxswain Afloat mechanic, Ciaran Doyle. Ciaran has been training on Inis Mór for the past week and was passed out as a Severn Class Coxswain.

“We are delighted for him, and we’ll be looking forward to working with him in the near future,” she added.

Pictured: Coastal Lifeboat Trainer Sean Ginnelly (centre) with Aran RNLI volunteers Stacy Ni Iarnain and Fionn Ó Flaithearta.