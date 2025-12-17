Aran needs its own fire station

The need for a purpose-built fire station on Inis Mór has been flagged with officials in Galway County Council.

Galway West TD John Connolly (FF) urged management at County Hall to push for a new fire station on the Aran Islands to be included in its capital investment programme over the next few years.

The call comes at a time when officials in the Department of Local Government are consulting with local authorities about the Government’s proposed Fire Services Capital Programme 2026-2030.

“The existing facility on Inis Mór could not be described as purpose built. It does not currently include sufficient space for the vehicles or equipment that the service requires on the island. Neither does it provide appropriate staff changing or locker areas. Access to and from the station can be impeded due to other vehicles parked within the environs of the existing building,” Deputy Connolly told Galway County Council management.

He asked that a new Inis Mór facility be included in Council’s capital plan up to 2030.

Minister James Browne told Deputy Connolly in the Dáil that two new fire stations in Galway – Athenry and Loughrea – were prioritised in its 2021-2025 plan.

Athenry’s new fire station was officially opened in November of last year and in October of this year the Council sought tenders for the construction of a new fire station for Loughrea.

Minister Browne said the County Council had indicated that they want new fire station projects in Galway City, Portumna and Ballinasloe prioritised in the new Fire Services Capital Programme to be published next year.

“My Department will work closely with Galway County Council to progress their identified priority infrastructural projects, within the context of the totality of requests from fire authorities countrywide for capital funding,” the Minister said.

