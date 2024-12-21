Aran Islands RNLI volunteers perform different kind of rescue for stranded dolphins

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat crew performed a different kind of rescue close to home last week – when they steered four stranded dolphins back out to sea.
Two adult and two juvenile common dolphins were discovered ashore near Cill Éinne pier on Inis Mór by crew member Ronan MacGiollapharaic on Thursday night.
Knowing time was of the essence, Ronan contacted the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group for advice on how to handle the situation, after which he enlisted the help of fellow crew, station coxswain Aonghus Ó hIarnáin and coxswain Declan Branigan.
Using a tarp, the three lifeboat crew members worked over a few hours wading through silt and mud to carry each dolphin 50m.
As night fell, Aran Fire and Rescue Service providing lighting from the pier to assist in the rescue. Once back in the shallow sea, the crew guided the dolphins out of the harbour and into open water.
Ronan admitted afterwards that it was a challenging few hours trying to get the dolphins back to sea – but it proved successful.
“It is a normal situation for us to respond to, but we were really delighted to be able to ensure the safety of all four dolphins,” he said.
“We extend our thanks to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group who advised us how we could help before we got to work, and thanks to the Aran Fire and Rescue Service who provided lighting as darkness crept in,” he added.
Pictured: Aran Island RNLI crew members trying to guide the dolphins back to sea.
