Aran Islands lifeboat rescues two people after boat suffers engine failure

The Aran Islands lifeboat crew has rescued two people after their boat suffered engine failure off Inis Mór

The 30-foot vessel had broken down yesterday morning and was drifting at sea

On reaching the vessel the lifeboat crew established that the two people on board were safe and well

Due to strong Force 6 winds and a 3-metre swell, it was decided that the safest course of action was to tow the vessel.

A tow line was established, and after a three-hour tow back the broken-down vessel and its crew of two arrived safely at Cill Rónain harbour.