  • Services

Services

Aran Islands lifeboat rescues two people after boat suffers engine failure

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Aran Islands lifeboat rescues two people after boat suffers engine failure
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Aran Islands lifeboat crew has rescued two people after their boat suffered engine failure off Inis Mór

The 30-foot vessel had broken down yesterday morning and was drifting at sea

On reaching the vessel the lifeboat crew established that the two people on board were safe and well

Due to strong Force 6 winds and a 3-metre swell, it was decided that the safest course of action was to tow the vessel.

A tow line was established, and after a three-hour tow back the broken-down vessel and its crew of two arrived safely at Cill Rónain harbour.

More like this:
no_space
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG in July

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Uni...

no_space
Public meeting next week on Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting is taking place next week in relatio...

no_space
Galway East TD and Junior Minister pleads with drivers to slow down this bank holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Junior Transport Minister Sean Can...

no_space
Labour Party backs Galway West TD Catherine Connolly for Aras bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Labour Party has agreed to back Galway West TD Ca...

no_space
Boomtown rats – rodents filmed scurrying around street at Galway’s busiest time of year

A pest control company and the local authority have insisted that Galway does not have a rat infe...

no_space
Clash of Salthill/Knocknacarra and Mountbellew-Moylough is weekend highlight

By DARREN KELLY THERE may be new rules and a more attack orientated game but the leading teams...

no_space
‘Quintessence’ opening at Kinvara Courthouse

Five artists who met at a course in plein-air landscape painting in 2021 have joined forces for a...

no_space
County men’s team capture gold at track & field finals

THE final weekend of the National Track and Field League was held in Tullamore, with great succes...

no_space
Gaway set for a massive expansion of rail services

GALWAY and the western region is poised to experience a massive expansion in rail services over t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up