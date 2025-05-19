Aran Islands lifeboat comes to aid of drifting cruiser

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Aran Islands lifeboat has come to the aid of a drifting cruiser off the Clare coast.

The crew assisted four people on board an 18-foot speedboat that had suffered engine trouble and was drifting at 1.45 yesterday afternoon.

The people on board did not require medical treatment so the lifeboat crew established a tow line and brought the vessel to Doolin Pier.

Meanwhile, last Friday night two crew members were called away from a wedding for a kayaker in distress

They responded in their wedding attire and the RNLI commented its crews are always ready to respond – “no matter the time, place or dress code”.

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X