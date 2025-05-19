  • Services

Aran Islands lifeboat comes to aid of drifting cruiser

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Aran Islands lifeboat has come to the aid of a drifting cruiser off the Clare coast.

The crew assisted four people on board an 18-foot speedboat that had suffered engine trouble and was drifting at 1.45 yesterday afternoon.

The people on board did not require medical treatment so the lifeboat crew established a tow line and brought the vessel to Doolin Pier.

Meanwhile, last Friday night two crew members were called away from a wedding for a kayaker in distress

They responded in their wedding attire and the RNLI commented its crews are always ready to respond – “no matter the time, place or dress code”.

 

