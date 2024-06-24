Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Aran Islands lifeboat has assisted an injured cyclist on Inisheer.
The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer crew this afternoon that the cyclist required a medical evacuation.
The RNLI crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just after 1pm under Coxswain Aonghus O HIarnáin and four members.
The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat.
Weather conditions were good with slight seas, clear skies and a south westerly force 4 wind.
The patient was then safely transferred to Rossaveel and into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.
