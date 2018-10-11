Aran Islands delegation to meet with Gaeltacht Minister over air service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners from the Aran Islands are to meet with the Gaeltacht Minister this afternoon to demand answers on an air service.

It’s as the current service to the islands is set to expire in early December – but local residents feel they’re still in the dark over what will happen at that point.

They’re hoping Minister McHugh will at least commit to a temporary measure today until a permanent solution can be found.

They believe this could involve the use of an alternative airport due to ongoing issues over the use of Na Minne airport in Inverin.

Campaigner Michael O Gaoill believes an assurance from the Minister is needed today that some sort of service will continue from December.

