Aran Islands committee to meet Minister today about emergency air service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting about an air service to the Aran Islands will take place in Furbo today.

The SOS Committee for the Aran Islands Air Service has organised a meeting with Minister for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne and officials at the offices of Roinn na Gaeltachta. (12noon)

There is currently no break in the impasse between the Department of the Gaeltacht and Aer Arann, which plans to cease the service on December 6th.

