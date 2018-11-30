Aran Islands air service secured until 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant breakthrough in the long-running dispute over the future of the air service to the Aran Islands.

A contract has been signed today which ensures Na Minna airport is made available for the provision of an air service until 2021.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says an agreement has also been signed to allow the state to enter negotiations to purchase the airport.

Aer Arann – which owns the airport – was to originally cease all operations to the islands next Thursday, December 6th.

It’s now agreed to extend the service to Thursday, December 20th – after which new short and long term contracts for the service will be sought.

Na Minna airport had been a major stumbling block in negotiations – with the Government previously considering the temporary use of Shannon Airport.

Minister Kyne says today’s agreements set out a clear pathway to ensure the future of the service.