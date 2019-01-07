Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands communities say they are disappointed at the withdrawal of an offer by the owner of Aer Arann to sell the company to islanders.
Senator Padraig O Ceidigh had offered to sell the airline for 1 euro during discussions late last year over the future of the air service to the islands.
Aran Islanders end efforts to purchase Aer Arann
