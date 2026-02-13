Aquatic centre facing a €7m gap in funding

By Avril Horan

THE FUTURE of the proposed regional aquatic centre in Knocknacarra rests on closing a €7 million funding gap.

Negotiations are ongoing to secure the remaining funding needed for the project, as council officials sought approval to provide match funding of up to €3.5 million toward the shortfall.

This figure represents a negotiating ceiling rather than a binding commitment.

Responding to questions from Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) at this month’s Galway City Council meeting, members were updated on progress and ongoing funding challenges.

Cllr Lyons warned the project “could stifle us” and questioned why momentum had slowed.

The estimated total cost of the aquatic centre is €20 million excluding VAT.

It is understood that an earlier funding proposal — involving a higher Government contribution and a lower council share — did not receive ministerial approval, and revised funding options are now under negotiation.

Councillors had previously agreed to allow match funding of €2 million, but this has been increased by a further €1.5 million to strengthen the council’s negotiating position.

Chief Executive Leonard Cleary said progress has been made and confirmed discussions are continuing.

“We need to arrive at a decision about match funding,” he said.

“We can’t do it on our own.”

Councillors agreed to give Galway City Council flexibility to continue negotiations with the Department, allowing discussions on match funding up to €3.5 million.

Cllr Alan Curran (Soc Dem) asked whether the arrangement would involve a bridging loan and said he had concerns about the structure of the investment.

“I am concerned that we are lending money to a company where we don’t have ownership,” he said.

Any funding agreement, regardless of outcome, must return to the full council for approval.

Labour Cllr Níall McNeilis confirmed “nothing will happen” until talks with central government are finalised and brought back before councillors.

He described the investment gap as another example of government underfunding delaying vital capital projects in Galway.

Cllr Lyons (Ind) also noted the aquatic centre’s wider strategic importance for the city and said advancing the project would support future grant applications.

He pointed to the council’s significant investment in the Kingston masterplan, with the proposed centre located close to planned amenity lands.

In 2020, the council secured €8 million in Large Scale Infrastructure Funding (LSIF) from the Department of Sport for the Cappagh Park facility.

The remaining shortfall had been expected to be covered through a public-private partnership model, with planning permission granted to Forbairt Snámh Thiar Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta.

The proposed development includes a competition-standard 35m by 25m swimming pool designed to support the growth of swimming and water polo in the west.

Plans for the site off Altán Road and Millers Lane also include a gym, sauna and steam rooms, flexible indoor courts, changing facilities, a coffee dock, and upgraded pedestrian and cycle access.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: The proposed centre will have a competition-standard 25-metre swimming pool with 16 lanes.