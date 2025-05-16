  • Services

Approval to redevelop Fisheries Fields as public space and venue

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Approval has been given for plans to redevelop Fisheries Fields in the city into a new public park and entertainment venue.

The site at Earl’s Island sits on the River Corrib near Galway Cathedral, and hosts the Big Top tent during the Arts Festival.

Upgrade works will include new public lighting, a seating terrace, a new flexible events space, and limestone paving.

There’ll also be new landscaping works, sculpted signs, and a new shared surface for pedestrians and cyclists.

City planners have now approved the plans, led by University of Galway.

