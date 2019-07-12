Approval sought for 230 new homes in Knocknacarra

Galway City Tribune – Plans for the construction of more than 230 new houses and apartments in Knocknacarra have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

O’Malley Construction have applied for permission to develop the 14.5-acre site at Ballyburke under Strategic Housing Development legislation, which will also include a creche and two retail units.

The site is opposite the Fana Buí estate on the Ballymoneen Road, beside Ard Cré and south of the route for the proposed Galway City Ring Road. The developers also own a four-acre site on the northern side of the ring road route.

The plans involve:

■ 90 four-bed houses;

■ 23 three-bed houses;

■ 12 duplex units (6 two-bed apartments and 6 three-beds);

■ 20 one-bed apartments;

■ 84 two-bed apartments;

■ 9 three-bed apartments;

■ A creche/community facility measuring 359 square metres.

The plans also include two ‘local’ retail units as well as 413 carparking and 264 bicycle spaces. A central area of public space, with both formal and informal play areas, has also been included in the plans.

