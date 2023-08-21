Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifden Station House Hotel.

The project involves the demolition of a single storey conservatory on the ground floor hotel courtyard.

It’ll be replaced by a new structure with minor extensions, alongside a number of internal changes.

They include an expansion of the restaurant, relocation of the reception, increased bar area and a new bar/lounge area.

The plans have been approved with 9 conditions attached.