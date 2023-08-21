Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifden Station House Hotel.
The project involves the demolition of a single storey conservatory on the ground floor hotel courtyard.
It’ll be replaced by a new structure with minor extensions, alongside a number of internal changes.
They include an expansion of the restaurant, relocation of the reception, increased bar area and a new bar/lounge area.
The plans have been approved with 9 conditions attached.
More like this:
‘Galway Girl Cruises’ to offer fresh tourism experience of Galway Bay
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new tourism cruise experience will be launched in the city this...
€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county
Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief work...
Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies
Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at ...
Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a ...
Student accommodation in Galway tips and information
Key Tips Finding the right place to live is crucial to a happy university experience. Universi...
Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabili...
Approval for housing development at Clybaun Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clyb...
Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU cam...
New Merlin Park surgical hub will treat 900 patients per week
The new surgical hub for elective procedures in Merlin Park Hospital will treat up to 900 patient...