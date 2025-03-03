Approval for two new special education rooms at Tierneevin National School

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tierneevin National School in Gort is to get two new special education teaching classrooms.

They’ll accommodate one-to-one teaching or group work at the primary school.

The Department of Education has approved the extension, which will now proceed to design stage.

The school has been advocating for enhanced facilities to meet the demand for special education supports.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the extension will ensure Tierneevin School has adequate facilities for all pupils.