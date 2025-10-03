Approval for transformative Dublin Road "BusConnects" corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been given for a major transformative public transport corridor along the Dublin Road in the city.

Known as “BusConnects”, it’s a 4km section of dedicated bus lanes stretching from Doughiska to Moneenageisha.

The sharpest criticism of public transport in Galway City is the lack of reliability, particularly at peak times.

Delayed buses, cancelled buses, and even ghost buses – all regular occurrences for those getting in or out of the city during rush hour.

And a key part of tackling that is the “BusConnects” project – which aims to give buses a straight run from the outskirts into the heart of the city.

This isn’t just about improving bus services though – there’ll also be new pedestrian and cycling tracks, as well as enhanced bus stops and improved crossings.

To accommodate the widening of the road, land will have to be acquired along the route and a small number of buildings will be demolished.

Separately, linked plans are also progressing for the “Cross City Link” – another 4km corridor that would run from College Road towards UHG in Newcastle.