  • Services

Services

Approval for transformative Dublin Road "BusConnects" corridor

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Approval for transformative Dublin Road "BusConnects" corridor
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Final approval has been given for a major transformative public transport corridor along the Dublin Road in the city.

Known as “BusConnects”, it’s a 4km section of dedicated bus lanes stretching from Doughiska to Moneenageisha.

The sharpest criticism of public transport in Galway City is the lack of reliability, particularly at peak times.

Delayed buses, cancelled buses, and even ghost buses – all regular occurrences for those getting in or out of the city during rush hour.

And a key part of tackling that is the “BusConnects” project – which aims to give buses a straight run from the outskirts into the heart of the city.

This isn’t just about improving bus services though – there’ll also be new pedestrian and cycling tracks, as well as enhanced bus stops and improved crossings.

To accommodate the widening of the road, land will have to be acquired along the route and a small number of buildings will be demolished.

Separately, linked plans are also progressing for the “Cross City Link” – another 4km corridor that would run from College Road towards UHG in Newcastle.

More like this:
no_space
Galway-led superhero study defines true values of heroism

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-led study on superheroes is looking to draw ...

no_space
Thousands without power across Galway due to Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of homes across Galway are without power as...

no_space
Final approval for new vet course at ATU Mountbellew

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has now been given for a new veterinar...

no_space
Major power outages and significant road closures due to Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe impact of Storm Amy is already being sharply felt...

no_space
Orange wind warning now in effect for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto - N59 at Pine Island Galway and five other west...

no_space
Five sets of skeletal human remains found at Tuam mother and baby site

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive sets of historic, skeletal human remains have be...

no_space
Man denies University of Galway burglary

BY RONAN JUDGE A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to burglary at a building on the groun...

no_space
Woman has ‘no explanation’ for unprovoked street attack

By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old woman has "no explanation" for an unprovoked assault on a woman o...

no_space
Woman charged with arson at Galway city house

By Ronan Judge A 21-year-old carer has appeared in court charged with committing arson with in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up