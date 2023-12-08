Approval for student accommodation complex at Wellpark
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
City planners have approved a significant student accommodation complex at Wellpark.
It’ll offer almost 60 bed spaces at a site at Moneenageisha Cross.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The site is on the left hand side as you approach Moneenageisha Cross from the Bohermore roundabout.
Permission was originally granted in 2018 for two apartment blocks, offering 28 bedrooms within 14 apartments.
But Wallbury Limited submitted revised plans in August, to instead offer 58 bed spaces within 11 apartments.
The overall footprint of the building will remain largely unchanged – and permission has now been granted with 21 conditions attached.
The post Approval for student accommodation complex at Wellpark appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Official opening of Moycullen Men’s Shed to take place tomorrow
The official opening of the new base for Moycullen Men’s Shed is to take place tomorrow Kn...
Free Christmas parking in place in county towns from today
Free Christmas parking in now in place in a number of county towns. Until the 31st of December, ...
UHG second most overcrowded hospital for second consecutive day
UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country for a second consecutive day Nationall...
Water outage in Tiernee and Lettermore
There’s a water outage in Tiernee and Lettermore The problem has been caused by a power out...
14-thousand euro allocation to Galway to encourage increased participation of women and diversity in 2024 Local Elections
Just under 14-thousand euro has been allocated to encourage the increased participation of women ...
Minister “reluctant” to give assurance city flood defense scheme will be completed by 2029
The OPW Minister has expressed a “reluctance” to give any assurance that a long-await...
An Púcán proudly sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s home jersey
An Púcán have long been one of the biggest supporters of Connacht Rugby – and they are once again...
An Bord Pleanala refuses 165 homes in Ballinasloe
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for 165 homes in Ballinasloe. The Strategic Housing Devel...
Calls on Galway’s local authorities to raise Flag of Peace for Christmas
Councillor Alan Cheevers has called on Galway City and County Councils to rise the Flag of Peace ...