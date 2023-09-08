Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a project to transform a home in Renmore into a guesthouse.
The six-bedroom home fronts onto the Dublin Road opposite Galwegians Rugby Grounds.
The property itself , which was sold recently, spans 1,900sq. feet and is set on a large site with a significant driveway.
The project is led by Shawder Ltd and city planners have granted permission with 5 conditions attached.
