Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a project to transform a home in Renmore into a guesthouse.

The six-bedroom home fronts onto the Dublin Road opposite Galwegians Rugby Grounds.

The property itself , which was sold recently, spans 1,900sq. feet and is set on a large site with a significant driveway.

The project is led by Shawder Ltd and city planners have granted permission with 5 conditions attached.

Ref: 23179

