  • Services

Services

Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse

Published:

Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a project to transform a home in Renmore into a guesthouse.

The six-bedroom home fronts onto the Dublin Road opposite Galwegians Rugby Grounds.

The property itself , which was sold recently, spans 1,900sq. feet and is set on a large site with a significant driveway.

The project is led by Shawder Ltd and city planners have granted permission with 5 conditions attached.

Ref: 23179

The post Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Councillor slams national speed limit reductions as “knee jerk reaction”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Plans to introduce national speed limit reductions are a “knee jerk...

no_space
University of Galway research highlights need for action against cyber violence against women in politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Research by the University of Galway is highlighting an urgent need for a...

no_space
European Coastline Expedition to visit 5 libraries across Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A unique European Coastal mapping expedition is to visit 5 libraries acro...

no_space
Galway to host major gathering of the nursing and midwifery professions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major gathering of the nursing and midwifery professions in Irel...

no_space
Claims the increase in baseline funding for Galway councils falls short of expectations

Galway bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed the increase in baseline funding allocated to G...

no_space
Approval for 36 new homes at Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved plans for 36 new homes at Headford Roa...

no_space
Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are fed up ov...

no_space
Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County C...

no_space
Concerns about Galway City’s image as street fight videos go viral

A vicious assault on a man and woman in Eyre Square last weekend, which has gone viral on social ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up