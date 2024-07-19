Approval for plans to convert former iRadio studios in Wellpark into gym

Approval has been given for plans to convert the former iRadio studios in Wellpark into a gym.

The project, led by Sandspell Limited, involves units 19 and 20 at Wellpark Retail and Leisure Centre.





Both are basement units accessed from the underground carpark.

City planners have approved the gym project with 9 conditions attached.

