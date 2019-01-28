Approval for new water infrastructure in the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted planning permission to build new water infrastructure in the county.

Irish Water has secured permission for two new treated water storage tanks at Rindifin Gort and in Letterfrack.

Both developments in Gort and Letterfrack are subject to 8 planning conditions.

Among the conditions is a requirement that all excavated material be reused on site and the operation of the facility not adversely affect adjoining properties.

Applications for further water infrastructure in Kilkerrin and Tír an Fhia.