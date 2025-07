This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been approved for a new office development in the heart of Oranmore.

It would be a single story, 200sqm building on a currently overgrown site beside Oranmore Library.

There had been some objections from local residents – including around its proximity to the nearby graveyard, as well as impact on local biodiversity.

Permission has now been granted with routine conditions attached.

2560616