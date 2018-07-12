Approval for new nursing home at former Warwick Hotel in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former hotel site in Salthill is set to be transformed into a nursing home.
Rushmany Nursing Homes Limited has been granted planning permission to build a 4-storey nursing home at the site of the former Warwick Hotel at Upper Salthill.
The development at the former Warwick hotel will entail a four-storey, 60-bedroom nursing home with car parking.
Galway City Council has attached 21 conditions to the grant of planning permission.
