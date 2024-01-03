  • Services

Approval for new housing estate in Headford

Published:

County planners have approved a new housing estate in Headford.

The project, led by Monica Hynes, would see 10 homes built at a greenfield site on the R334 on the north end of the town.


Objections were lodged by local residents, with issues including the proposed homes being out of character with the area, and traffic concerns.

But county planners have now granted permission, with a considerable 27 conditions attached.

The post Approval for new housing estate in Headford appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

