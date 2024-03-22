Approval for new housing development in Gort
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans for a new housing development in Gort have been approved.
RHOC Gort Ltd is looking to build 16 homes at a site at Rindifin, Ennis Road.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They’d mainly be a mix of three and two-bed homes.
The plans have been approved by county planners with 18 conditions attached.
The post Approval for new housing development in Gort appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Green light for Lidl in Claregalway after An Bord Pleanala ruling
The green light has been given for a Lidl store in Claregalway – after An Bord Pleanala rul...
Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen
Galway’s nightlife is in for a major injection as two iconic city nightclubs are reopening....
63 new builds started in county and city so far this year
Commencement notices for 63 new homes have been received by Building Control Authorities so far t...
Tourism operators optimistic of visitor boom for Galway
Businesses in the tourism sector are hopeful of a boost in visitor numbers to Galway this summer....
Noeleen rebuffs overtures from new party Independent Ireland
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Noel Grealish has rebuffed overtu...
Residents voice concerns over student accommodation complex
Planners with Galway City Council have told the developers of a proposed student accommodation co...
Salthill Knocknacarra GAA outline ‘wish list’ for election hopefuls
The city’s largest GAA club has organised a briefing to outline its wish list to local election c...
Joyce admits his side never got going in league defeat
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha As usual, there were no excuses from Pádraic Joyce as he reflected on Sat...
Dream ends at the final hurdle for gallant Coláiste Éinde side
St Mary’s Newport 6-17 Coláiste Éinde 1-7 By DARREN KELLY IN TULLA Coláiste Éinde’s memo...