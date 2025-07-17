  • Services

Services

Approval for new housing development in Claregalway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Approval for new housing development in Claregalway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Claregalway.

Sean Noone had sought to build 62 new homes at a site off the Oranmore Road, close to Claregalway Corporate Park.

An existing entrance at Lakeview Road would be closed, and the completed estate would be accessed via the main road.

County planners have approved the project with 30 conditions attached.

One stipulates at least 20 percent of the homes are restricted to Irish speakers – while many others are centered around traffic and pedestrian safety.

2461773

More like this:
no_space
Deadline for submissions on City Flood Relief Scheme this Friday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe deadline for submissions from the public on the C...

no_space
Green light for upgrade of city pumping station needed for thousands of new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the lo...

no_space
Group vows to maintain pressure on HSE for full scale-up of Loughrea's Day Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Loughrea campaign group is vowing to maintain press...

no_space
Galway city Lotto player scoops a quarter of a million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway city Lotto Plus 2 player has scooped a quart...

no_space
TII urged to address 'frustrating' Stop Go System on N65 near Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTransport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to ad...

no_space
Anger over unexplained signs at Silverstand banning watersports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's anger over signs that have appeared at Silver...

no_space
Dáil hears Ballyglunin must form central part of reopened Western Rail Corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that Ballyglunin must form a centr...

no_space
Tributes paid to teenager who died following Tuam crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes are being paid to the 19 year old woman who ...

no_space
Over 1,700 extra plots to be ready at Rinville cemetery by 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 1,700 extra plots at Rinville cemetery will...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up