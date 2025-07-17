Approval for new housing development in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Claregalway.

Sean Noone had sought to build 62 new homes at a site off the Oranmore Road, close to Claregalway Corporate Park.

An existing entrance at Lakeview Road would be closed, and the completed estate would be accessed via the main road.

County planners have approved the project with 30 conditions attached.

One stipulates at least 20 percent of the homes are restricted to Irish speakers – while many others are centered around traffic and pedestrian safety.

2461773