Approval for new apartment block in centre of Oranmore

The green light has been given for a new apartment block in the centre of Oranmore.

Local residents had objected to the plans, which will see a derelict home opposite the Oran Town Centre demolished.





The home in question at Station Road is known as “Mount Vernon”, near the bus stop opposite Oran Town Centre.

The plan envisions its demoltion and replacement with a three storey block consisting of a mix of 12 single, two-bed and three-bed units.

That’s scaled down from a previous application that was refused in 2022.

Objections were lodged against the current plans, with issues raised including its scale and density.

But county planners have now granted approval, with 24 conditions attached.

