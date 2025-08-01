  • Services

Services

Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been granted for a new Aldi supermarket in Spiddal.

It would be close to the craft village development, to the north-east of the village centre.

There had been a considerable number of location objections – the key issue being the impact on the scenic landscape and seafront.

Another common point raised was the potential impact on local businesses – which some described as struggling – as well as traffic in the area.

Many asked why it was needed at all, given the small population of Spiddal and the availability of multiple supermarkets within a relatively small distance.

One asked if Aldi would be offering Irish language versions of its weekly booklets for the Gaeltacht area.

County planners have now approved the project with 30 conditions attached.

One stipulates that all signage displaying opening hours must be As Gaelige – another says deliveries will not be allowed before 7am, or 8am on Sundays and public holidays.

 

More like this:
no_space
100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost a hundred events are taking place over the nex...

no_space
Eibhlín Seoighthe "not giving up on commitments" after resigning from Soc Dems

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe says she is "not gi...

no_space
Ballinasloe resident jailed for ten years over violent rape

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Ballinasloe resident has been jailed for ten years ...

no_space
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG in July

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Uni...

no_space
Public meeting next week on Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting is taking place next week in relatio...

no_space
Galway East TD and Junior Minister pleads with drivers to slow down this bank holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Junior Transport Minister Sean Can...

no_space
Aran Islands lifeboat rescues two people after boat suffers engine failure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Aran Islands lifeboat crew has rescued two people...

no_space
Labour Party backs Galway West TD Catherine Connolly for Aras bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Labour Party has agreed to back Galway West TD Ca...

no_space
Boomtown rats – rodents filmed scurrying around street at Galway’s busiest time of year

A pest control company and the local authority have insisted that Galway does not have a rat infe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up