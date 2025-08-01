Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been granted for a new Aldi supermarket in Spiddal.

It would be close to the craft village development, to the north-east of the village centre.

There had been a considerable number of location objections – the key issue being the impact on the scenic landscape and seafront.

Another common point raised was the potential impact on local businesses – which some described as struggling – as well as traffic in the area.

Many asked why it was needed at all, given the small population of Spiddal and the availability of multiple supermarkets within a relatively small distance.

One asked if Aldi would be offering Irish language versions of its weekly booklets for the Gaeltacht area.

County planners have now approved the project with 30 conditions attached.

One stipulates that all signage displaying opening hours must be As Gaelige – another says deliveries will not be allowed before 7am, or 8am on Sundays and public holidays.