Approval for massive €130m offices, residential and hotel scheme

Galway City Tribune – Galway City Council has given the green light for a €130 million hotel, office, apartment and leisure centre development in Doughiska.

The ‘Evolution Gateway’ will be built on a 7.1-acre site at Sraith Fhada off the Coolagh roundabout and will see the creation of around 250 jobs during construction.

The scheme includes more than 120,000 square feet of office space – providing room for up to 1,000 workers – and 130 ‘build to rent’ apartments, a 122-bed hotel with a further 12 suites, multi-storey carparking, a gym with a 25-metre swimming pool and rooftop tennis, handball and basketball courts.

Evolution Asset Holdings, which is headed by Mike Pender (formerly of the Kenny Group) was granted permission for the major development scheme this week.

It will be developed in a single phase and will involve six separate blocks ranging from three to seven storeys in height.

The developers said: “The scheme represents a paradigm change in urban living and as proposed is designed to support a ‘live, work, play’ concept, based on a series of high-quality plazas connecting to the core office, hotel, residential and leisure uses.”

