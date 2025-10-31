Approval for major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Approval has been given for a major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal.

The 125 hectare development would have a 40 year operational life and be located at a site near the M18 Motorway, around 5km east of Kinvara.

Permission was initially refused by county planners on several grounds, including suitability of the site for a solar development of this scale.

An appeal was taken to An Coimisiún Pleanála by developer Harmony Solar – and final approval has now been granted.

