Approval for major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal

Approval for major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Approval has been given for a major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal.

The 125 hectare development would have a 40 year operational life and be located at a site near the M18 Motorway, around 5km east of Kinvara.

Permission was initially refused by county planners on several grounds, including suitability of the site for a solar development of this scale.

An appeal was taken to An Coimisiún Pleanála by developer Harmony Solar – and final approval has now been granted.

