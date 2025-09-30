  • Services

Approval for major new food market in heart of city

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been approved to transform the former Connacht Tribute Printing Press in the city into a major new food market.

The space is located behind the former tribune offices at Market Street, which were transformed into tech hub, Portershed a Dó several years ago.

Over the past decade, the former Print Works have been used as a gallery by the Galway International Arts Festival, and hosted exhibitions from world-famous artists.

But before that, for more than 100 years, the building echoed with the sound of local and regional newspapers rolling off the press.

Now, Aimstar Limited has been given the green light to transform the 8,500 square foot space into the “The Printworks Food Market”.

It’ll be a artisanal indoor food hall and market, described as a “food lovers paradise” that takes inspiration from internationally renowned food destinations like Lisbon’s Mercado da Ribeira

It’d include space for 30 vendors, a mix of indoor, outdoor and counter dining, daily musical and cultural performances, culinary studios and classes, and a BBQ pit.

City planners have granted permission with 18 conditions – including that the market doesn’t open beyond 10pm each day, and patrons are cleared by 11pm.

2460286

